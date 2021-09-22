There were several chances for Champlin Park girls soccer to score Sept. 18 against Elk River, but the host Rebels settled for a scoreless tie after overtime.
But Champlin Park (4-2-3 overall) is on a three-game streak without a loss after a 1-0 win at Mounds View Sept. 11 and a 3-0 win at Osseo Sept. 14.
Junior captain midfielder Paige Kalal was one of the driving forces toward potential offense on Saturday with a free kick saved in the first half and several corner kicks.
Kalal had a shot go wide left to start the second half, but one of the best chances was a pass to senior defender Bella Vannavong. Vannavong, who also had a shot go wide left in the first half, put a little too much power into the shot and it went over the net.
Junior defender Jordan Volstad and Vannavong also had shots on goal that were saved in the second half, and junior forward Kylie Scott connected with senior captain midfielder Allie Hartig on a play that led to a shot. But Hartig pushed the ball wide left.
Kalal also put a corner into the box with Hartig going for a header goal, but that ball ended up being saved.
Junior forward Riley Ping had a shot in overtime that was saved, and Kalal had another corner that freshman forward Olivia Mehl tried to head into the net but the ball went wide.
The Elks didn’t have many chances in the game, but junior goalie Sarah Martin was on top of the three that had a chance to go in.
Martin made leaping saves on three shots, including two in overtime off the foot of Elk River senior forward Ava Johnson.
And while they couldn’t get the win, keeping a team like the Elks out of the net is a positive. Elk River came in with 26 goals on the season.
Champlin Park 1, Mounds View 0
Hartig scored the lone goal, and Kalal had an assist in a 1-0 win at Mounds View on Sept. 11.
Martin finished with 13 saves to keep the shutout.
Champlin Park 3, Osseo 0
Hartig continued to have a strong week with two goals and an assist Sept. 14 in a 3-0 win at Osseo.
Mehl added a goal and an assist, and Ping chipped in with an assist.
Martin had five saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.