Champlin Park girls soccer earned four selections to the 2019 Minnesota All-State team this season – and three are coming back next season.

The Rebels had two first-team selections with junior midfielder Megan Carlson and freshman midfielder Paige Kalal. Senior goalie Malia Braiedy and junior forward Maille Mathis were named to the second-team.

Carlson finished with 14 goals and 10 assists, and Kalal had 18 goals and eight assists. Mathis finished with 15 goals and seven assists.

Braiedy had 63 saves and had a .43 goals against average in 15 regular season games.

Champlin Park was 18-2-1 overall last season, winning the Northwest Suburban Conference and advancing to the AA state tournament for the first time. The Rebels ended up fourth overall.

