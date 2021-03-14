Champlin Park girls Nordic skiing had four seniors compete in their final high school race March 3 in the 5A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park.
Three of those seniors finished in the top four on the team to help the Rebels take sixth with a 284. Seniors Cassidy Tanner, Ashlyn Murphy and Maggie Grossman all finished in the top-35.
Eighth-grader Abby Hibbs looks to be one of the future leaders with an expected four more years with the program. Hibbs led Champlin Park with a 23rd-place finish in 27 minutes, 43.1 seconds (14:35 classic, 13:07.8 skate) – 1:17.5 behind the final individual state qualifier Maple Grove sophomore Savannah Krull (12th, 26:25.6).
Tanner was next with a 30th-place finish in 28:07.4 (15:08 classic, 12:59.1 skate). Murphy and Grossman finished 33rd and 34th, respectively. Murphy finished in 28:28.2 (15:02 classic, 13:26.1 skate), and Grossman was next in 28:29.6 (15:15 classic, 13:14.1 skate).
Senior Atley Schreiner and sophomore Elise Oldroyd and freshman Lydia Lindell also competed.
Oldroyd and Schreiner were 43rd and 44th. Oldroyd finished in 29:10 (15:13 classic, 13:56,4 skate), and Schreiner finished in 29:10.4 (15:42 classic, 13:28.3 skate). Lindell took 55th in 30:55.5 (16:01 classic, 14:54 skate).
Elk River/Zimmerman won the meet with a 375, and Mora was second with a 363. Both teams advanced to state.
Maple Grove junior Lindsey Young (second, 24:19.4), Andover senior Claire Beckman (fourth, 25:04.5), Coon Rapids junior Lilah Gilyard (fifth, 25:19.2), Maple Grove senior Kalli Smith (ninth, 26:14.2) and Andover sophomore Olivia Krafty (11th, 26:21) joined Krull as individual state qualifiers.
The course was similar to the one during the Northwest Suburban Conference meet with a 3.5K course for both the classic and freestyle skate races. There was a little longer of a break in between races as the meet was broken into three sessions of four teams with all three doing the classic first and then all three doing the skate races.
The girls did race in the afternoon during a warmer part in the day after the boys raced in the morning.
