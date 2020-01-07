Seniors Jennifer Omann and Anne Miller are two of four varsity girls Nordic skiers back for Champlin Park this season.
Omann looks to build off of last year’s 20th-place finish in the 5A section meet, and Miller looks to improve after taking 51st at sections.
Juniors Atley Schreiner and Ashlyn Murphy also return for the Rebels, with Schreiner (36th) and Murphy (44th) both finishing in the top 50 at sections.
December start
Champlin Park started the season Dec. 4 in a 4K state race at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Miller finished fourth in 11 minutes, 45 seconds, and Omann took sixth in 12:04. Schreiner was 13th in 12:37, and Murphy finished 26th in 13:23.
Junior Caitlin Richter (14:28) and senior Melanie Schluender (14:32) were 47th and 48th, and junior Maggie Grossman (14:50) was 51st. Freshman Elsie Oldroyd tied for 53rd (15:18).
The Rebels took fifth with a 395 in a 4K classic race Dec. 11 at Hyland Park Reserve.
Miller took third in 13:03, and Omann was eighth in 13:38. Oldroyd finished 36th in 16:31, and freshman Rachel Miller was 43rd in 17:11.
Eighth-grader Lydia Lindell (17:42), sophomore Sophia Schreiner (17:56) and seventh-grader Abby Hibbs (18:02) were 48th, 54th and 56th, respectively.
Champlin Park finished fourth Dec. 18 with a 424 in a 4K skate race at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Omann was fourth in 16:28, and Schreiner finished ninth in 17:04. Murphy added a 15th-place finish in 17:27, and Grossman was 24th in 18:05.
Junior Cassidy Tanner (18:53), Schluender (19:03) and Richter (19:54) were 32nd, 34th and 45th, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.