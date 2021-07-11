Champlin Park girls lacrosse had another run to a section final in 2021, and the Rebels (13-3 overall) were also one of the best teams in the tough Northwest Suburban Conference.
The record included 10 wins in 12 games in the Northwest Suburban Conference, tying Champlin Park for second place with Centennial (12-3, 10-2) and Andover (14-3, 10-2) and just two games behind Maple Grove (15-2, 12-0).
And the Rebels’ squad earned several all-conference and all-conference honorable mention awards for their play this past spring.
Four attacker/midfielders – seniors Dayna Carlson and Camryn Mayer, sophomore Fayedra Vang and freshman Annabelle Johnson – and senior defenseman Erica Theisen were all named to the all-conference first-team.
Senior goalie Jackie Freeman, senior attacker/midfielder Kyler Schack and sophomore attacker Megan Peter were all named honorable mentions.
They were all starters, and they almost led the Rebels to a conference title with one goal deciding both losses in the regular season against Andover and Maple Grove, which both advanced to state.
Theisen was the lone defenseman who made the list for Champlin Park. Theisen was key with helping to prevent chances around the circle and also forced 18 turnovers that led to chances on the other end.
Theisen was the captain on defense, finishing with 27 groundballs and scoring two goals as well.
Mayer was one of the star offensive players on a team that had 213 goals in a shortened season.
The Northern Michigan University recruit had 90 points, finishing with 47 goals and 43 assists. Mayer also added 17 groundballs and 13 forced turnovers.
Johnson was next on the team with 55 points as one of the best young players in the conference.
Johnson was third on the team with 35 goals and second on the team with 20 assists. Defense was also a part of Johnson’s game with a team-leading 71 groundballs and 29 forced turnovers.
Vang is another young player with a bright future, finishing with 37 goals – second on the team – six assists, 42 groundballs – second on the team – and 16 forced turnovers.
Vang’s 43 points were tied for third on the Rebels with Carlson.
Carlson, who is also headed to Northern Michigan University, had 26 goals, 17 assists 20 groundballs and eight forced turnovers in a solid season.
The honorable mentions were just as good.
Freeman was one of the top goalies in the state, not only helping to keep the ball out of the net but to also set up the defense in front of her and to intercept passes to avoid chances.
Freeman spent 714 minutes in the net, finishing with 117 saves for a .594 save percentage and a 5.6 goals against average. Freeman also had 28 groundballs.
Peter is another player expected to be one of the leaders for Champlin Park in the coming years.
Peter collected 19 goals and 10 assists (29 points) and also had 29 groundballs and eight forced turnovers.
Schack had 12 goals and five assists (17 points) and also added 25 groundballs and 17 forced turnovers for a very valuable senior season.
Together, these eight girls stepped up for the Rebels and didn’t look rusty despite the 2019 season being canceled.
