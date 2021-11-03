It was a rainy day to remember for the Champlin Park girls cross country team Oct. 28 in the 5AAA section.
In a tough field and on a muddy course at Anoka High School, the Rebels stepped up in a big way to hold off Maple Grove and Osseo to claim the second spot at state as a team.
Mounds View (47) was tough to catch with a 47 and five top-15 runners, but the Rebels were close behind with five top-21 runners – including two in the top 10. That gave them a 65, well ahead of the Crimson (81) and Orioles (93).
And Champlin Park did it with a lot of younger runners.
Freshman Abby Hibbs led the way with a runner-up finish in 18 minutes, 37.65 seconds, less than three seconds behind Mounds View junior Taylor Isabel (18:34.79).
Sophomore Vayda Foy was next with a seventh-place finish in 19:15.07, and sophomore Ellie Grossman was 16th in 19:56.38.
Junior Elise Oldroyd was 19th in 20:05.04, and freshman Brigid Keran took 21st in 20:18.42 to finish the team scoring.
Junior Lexy Beer (20:47.95) and eighth-grader Kylie Aswegan (21:17.6) finished 26th and 34th, respectively.
Once the awards were announced, the Rebels clapped and jumped up, barely holding in their excitement. They grabbed the plaque and stared at it with smiles, taking it all in as a steady rain continued to fall.
Joining Maple Grove and Champlin Park out of the section were six other individuals – Osseo senior Alexa Davis and sophomore Jules Davis, Irondale senior Elizabeth Vanloon, Spring Lake Park senior Kaitlyn Finnegan, Roseville senior Kathryn Wraspir and Maple Grove freshman Jordan Ode.
The Class 3A state meet for the girls is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals all earn medals at state.
Champlin Park should be in the mix with Hibbs and Foy leading the way for individual medal chances or All-State finishes. Minnetonka, Edina and Wayzata are the top three ranked teams, and STMA senior Ali Weimer is the top ranked individual with Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow ranked second.
