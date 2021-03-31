Champlin Park girls basketball had the challenge of trying to keep its season alive against top-seeded and seventh-ranked Centennial March 23 in the 5AAAA section semifinals.
The Rebels (11-9 overall) ended up losing 58-40 after falling behind by 11 points at halftime, having a tough time stopping seniors Jenna Guyer and Jodi Anderson. Anderson, a University of North Dakota recruit, finished with 22 points, and Guyer, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit, had 18 points.
Junior guard Mikaelah Counce had nine points, four rebounds and an assist to lead Champlin Park, and senior forwards Gina Stefferud and Maya Fitzpatrick each had seven points. Stefferud also had six rebounds and an assist.
Junior center Izzy John added six points and six rebounds, and junior guard Alicia Bates had five points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Nikkie Lillard had four rebounds and two points.
Senior Amaya Doree, Stefferud and Fitzpatrick closed out their high school careers as solid players throughout their time at Champlin Park.
The majority of the Rebels’ squad is expected back, however, led by junior guard Amelia Valentino, Bates, Counce, Lillard and John.
