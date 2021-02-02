Champlin Park girls basketball clawed their way back into the game against Andover on Jan. 25 but fell just short in a 49-47 loss.
The host Rebels (2-3 overall) had a tough night of shooting with shots not falling consistently and leading scorer senior forward captain Maya Fitzpatrick being held without a field goal all game.
But minus a 16-0 Huskies’ run in the first half, Andover also missed some shots to keep Champlin Park in the game.
Senior guard Alyssa Gerth out the Huskies up 40-33 in the second half, but senior forward captain Gina Stefferud answered with a basket inside after a pass from senior guard captain Amaya Doree.
Junior guard Mikaelah Counce followed with a couple of free throws to cut the deficit to 40-37, and sophomore guard Nicole Lillard later scored inside after a pass by Fitzpatrick to keep make it 42-39.
Gerth scored again to make it 44-39, but a missed free throw by junior guard Sophia White on the front-end of a 1-and-1 led to a fast-break score by Counce to make it 44-41.
Junior guard Amelia Valentino followed with a long 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game 44-44 with 39.5 seconds to go. It was the first time the game was tied since it was 2-2 in the first half.
Andover broke the full-court pressure after a timeout, and Gerth was able to get a basket. But junior guard Alicia Bates rushed down the floor for a quick basket to make it 46-46.
The Huskies sped down the floor the other way with junior guard Jersey Castillo scoring to put Andover back on top 48-46.
Stefferud was later fouled on a drive inside with 1.4 seconds to go but only hit one of two free throws.
Freshman guard Emma Frost clinched the win for the Huskies with one of two free throws with just .3 seconds remaining.
Stefferud, who finished with eight points, scored first to put Champlin Park up 2-0 early, but Andover followed with a 16-0 run. Castillo scored 11 of her 15 points during the run.
Valentino, who had 10 points, stopped the bleeding with a steal and a basket, and junior guard Ashley Mehl drained a 3-pointer on a long pass by Lillard to cut the deficit to 16-7. But the Huskies led 20-12 at halftime.
Counce went on a tear in the second half with all 11 of her points coming in the final 18 minutes. She scored after an offensive rebound and pass by Doree to start the second half.
Bates also had a big second half with all nine of her points. She made a nice bank shot after an offensive rebound and was also fouled – hitting the free throw for a 3-point play to cut the deficit to 22-18.
Senior forward Annie Feine scored twice to put Andover back up 26-18, but Bates and Counce traded baskets to make it 26-22.
Counce cut the deficit to three points with a 3-pointer a little later, and Bates added a basket to counter a field goal by Gerth to keep the deficit at three points, 30-27.
But some missed opportunities throughout the game ultimately hurt the Rebels. There were some wide open 3-pointers that seemed to go in and out, and there were some second chance shots under the rim that also just wouldn’t fall – especially during the 16-0 first-half run by Andover.
Gerth ended up leading the Huskies with 16 points, and Feine added six.
Champlin Park 52, Anoka 41
The Rebels bounced back Jan. 28 with a 52-41 win at Anoka.
Champlin Park outscored the Tornadoes 32-22 in the second half to earn the win.
Counce finished with 12 points, and Fitzpatrick added 10. Lillard and Valentino chipped in eight and seven points, respectively. Bates and Stefferud each had five points.
