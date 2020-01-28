Champlin Park girls basketball pulled off its biggest win of the 2019-20 season Jan. 22 with a 45-44 win over Maple Grove.
The Rebels (5-9 overall, 2-5 Northwest Suburban North) knocked the Crimson (13-4, 5-1) into a first-place tie with Andover (10-7, 5-1) in the conference.
Champlin Park didn’t have anyone score over 10 points, but eight different players scored no less than four points.
Senior guard Izzy Quick finished with nine points, and freshman guard Nicole Lillard collected seven. Sophomore guards Mikaelah Counce and Amelia Valentino added six points each, and junior forward Maya Fitzpatrick had five. Senior guard Miyah Dubose, junior guard Amaya Doree and junior forward Gina Stefferud all had four points.
Blaine 64, Rebels 59
The Rebels looked to be building off the Maple Grove win after taking a big lead Jan. 24 at Blaine.
Champlin Park ended up falling just short in overtime, 64-59, after leading by 12 points at halftime. Blaine outscored the Rebels 8-3 in extra time.
Counce had 18 points, and Quick and Fitzpatrick each had 15 points to lead Champlin Park. Lillard added six, and Valentino and sophomore center Izzy John combined for five points.
Senior forward Kayla Bohr led Blaine with 26 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.