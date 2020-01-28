Champlin Park girls basketball pulled off its biggest win of the 2019-20 season Jan. 22 with a 45-44 win over Maple Grove.

The Rebels (5-9 overall, 2-5 Northwest Suburban North) knocked the Crimson (13-4, 5-1) into a first-place tie with Andover (10-7, 5-1) in the conference.

Champlin Park didn’t have anyone score over 10 points, but eight different players scored no less than four points.

Senior guard Izzy Quick finished with nine points, and freshman guard Nicole Lillard collected seven. Sophomore guards Mikaelah Counce and Amelia Valentino added six points each, and junior forward Maya Fitzpatrick had five. Senior guard Miyah Dubose, junior guard Amaya Doree and junior forward Gina Stefferud all had four points.

Blaine 64, Rebels 59

The Rebels looked to be building off the Maple Grove win after taking a big lead Jan. 24 at Blaine.

Champlin Park ended up falling just short in overtime, 64-59, after leading by 12 points at halftime. Blaine outscored the Rebels 8-3 in extra time.

Counce had 18 points, and Quick and Fitzpatrick each had 15 points to lead Champlin Park. Lillard added six, and Valentino and sophomore center Izzy John combined for five points.

Senior forward Kayla Bohr led Blaine with 26 points.

