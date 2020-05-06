Champlin Park senior guard Miyah Dubose and junior forward Maya Fitzpatrick were both selected to the All-Northwest Suburban North Conference team this season.
The two Rebels helped lead the squad to a 12-15 overall record (6-6 conference) and a trip to the 5AAAA section semifinals as a No. 5 seed, winning five of their final six games.
Dubose was third on the team with 183 points and chipped in 12 points in two section games.
Fitzpatrick led Champlin Park with 245 points and added 32 points in two section games.
Overall, the Rebels were a young squad this past season. Senior guard Izzy Quick and Dubose were both key players, but the rest of the team is expected back for the 2020-21 season.
Junior forward Gina Stefferud, junior guard Amaya Doree and Fitzpatrick were three of the four juniors on the team this season and all look to play a larger role next season along with 11 players that were sophomores or freshmen this year.
Sophomore guard Amelia Valentino and freshman guard Nicole Lillard both played the most minutes out of the young group, and sophomore guards Anna Marsolek and Natalie Worwa and sophomore center Izzy John played limited minutes.
All are expected to also play a larger role next season.
