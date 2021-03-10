Champlin Park girls Alpine skiing closed the 2021 season March 2 in the 7A section meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
The Rebels finished with 54 points, which was good enough for 17th place out of 17 teams with at least four skiers.
Gracie Thomason led the way in 80th place, finishing in 1 minute, 47.43 seconds (56.88, 50.55), and Lucy Gauthier was next in 82nd place in 1:49.56 (56.96, 52.6).
Tori Carlile finished 85th in 1:50.1 (57.11, 52.99), and Hannah Driver was the fourth skier on the team with an 87th-place finish in 1:53.06 (58.27, 54.79).
Brooke Murray was next in 92nd in 1:58.38 (1:01.49, 56.89), and Anna Phleger had a tough second run to finish 98th in 2:17.02 (46.06, 1:30.96).
Duluth East won the team title with a 199 to advance to state. White Bear Lake’s Maggie Blanding won the individual section title in 1:15.78 to make state as an individual.
Stillwater’s CJ Fredkove (third, 1:20.66), St. Croix’s Zora Hynnek (fifth, 1:22.18), Spectrum’s Sidney Brentes (sixth, 1:22.69) and Denfeld’s Margaret Duncan (seventh, 1:22.8) also made state as individuals.
