Champlin Park had the daunting task of traveling to St. Michael-Albertville Oct. 23 on what was supposed to be a Homecoming week.
The Rebels (2-1 overall) were originally scheduled to host Anoka before a record snowstorm dumped over seven inches of snow on their home field, making it unplayable. That caused the game to be moved to Friday afternoon at Osseo High School.
But that changed again after a COVID-19 investigation at Anoka prompted Champlin Park to cancel the game and schedule one at St. Michael-Albertville, who was looking for an opponent.
Not only did the Rebels suddenly have to travel farther than expected, but they had to play an opponent without any practice time to prepare – focusing on Anoka before the changes.
STMA also played the game on short notice, and Champlin Park jumped out to a lead at halftime.
The Knights scored 24 unanswered points in the second half, however to knock off the Rebels 31-13.
Junior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald connected with senior wide receiver Evan Hammonds for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and Fitzgerald punched in an 8-yard run to make it 13-7 in the second quarter.
STMA took the lead for good in the third quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Dobinski to senior wide receiver Jack Hulting to make it 17-13.
Senior running back David Collins added 3- and 1-yard touchdowns to push the lead to 31-13 with 5-and-a-half minutes to go.
Collins also scored on a 16-yard run in the first quarter, and junior Riley Purcell added a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter.
