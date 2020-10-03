Champlin Park football will get games this fall after the Minnesota State High School League reinstated the fall season last week.
It will be different though, with only a six-game regular season and the possibility of two weeks of localized playoffs. There won’t be the traditional state tournament or Prep Bowls that teams are accustomed to.
The Rebels were the Class 6A state runner-ups in 2019 and were co-champs in the Metro North Conference. They play with Centennial, Anoka, Blaine, Maple Grove, Osseo and Totino-Grace, and all but Blaine are on the schedule in 2020.
Instead of Blaine, the Rebels will also take on Rosemount of the Metro South Conference.
There will be a lot of new faces on the field with several key graduations.
Offensively, quarterback Jaice Miller, wide receivers Dom Witt, Brock Johnson and Kemar Graham and offensive linemen Tyrone Robinson, Mood Jihad and Tyler Guckeen are some notables gone from 2019.
Linebackers Noah Link and Obi Evuleocha, defensive back Devon Moore and defensive linemen Sam Knutson, Cole Fredrickson and Annikan Yang are some notables gone on the other side of the ball.
Returner Tommy Oyaro and kicker Noah Vogelpohl are also gone from last season.
Senior Cam Hammonds was the back-up quarterback last season, and he had some limited plays on the field in 2019. Senior wide receiver Edmund Ocansey is also back.
But the rushing game looks to be one of the keys in 2020. Senior running back Shawn Shipman finished with 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 215 rushing attempts.
Shipman also has two starting linemen back to help open holes – seniors Riley Ampig and Bud Stark. The line helped the Rebels’ rushing attack in 2019 average 4.8 yards per carry.
Defensively, linebacker DJ Myles and defensive back Josh Strong are two returners that will look to help lead the new look starting 11. Hammonds also played defensive back last season and made some key plays in the state semifinals.
Champlin Park travels to Centennial on Friday, Oct. 9, to start the season. The only loss in the regular season last year was also at Centennial – in a close 21-20 game.
