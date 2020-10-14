Champlin Park football showed off a dangerous rushing attack Oct. 9 in a 38-21 win at Centennial to open the 2020 season.

The Rebels scored three touchdowns on the ground in the fourth quarter for a comeback win, and the defense helped by holding the Cougars to just one score in the second half.

Senior linebacker Hayden Sanders made a tackle for a safety to give Champlin Park a 16-14 lead at halftime, but Centennial junior fullback Lance Liu scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 21-16 lead.

Junior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald gave the lead back to the Rebels early in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard run, and he added a two-point conversion run to make it 24-21. Senior running back Shawn Shipman later added a 9-yard touchdown run and senior running back Darius Givance added a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Shipman also scored twice in the first half. He punched in a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and he added a 69-yard touchdown run to tie Centennial at 14-14 in the second quarter.

Senior Elijah Ward rushed for two 1-yard touchdowns in the second quarter for Centennial.

