Champlin Park football had its season end in a 35-21 loss Nov. 20 at second-seeded Shakopee in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Rebels (3-4 overall) and the Sabers were originally meant to play on Nov. 21, but an order to suspend prep sports through Dec. 18 was made by Gov. Tim Walz due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That led to the game being moved up a day to get played before the season ended.
Champlin Park needed to play catch up following three Shakopee touchdowns in the first quarter.
Junior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to cut the Rebels’ deficit to 21-7 before halftime.
In the third quarter, Fitzgerald hit senior wide receiver Evan Hammonds on a 69-yard pass play to the 1-yard line.
Senior running back Shawn Shipman followed that big play with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit further to 21-14.
But the Sabers scored twice in the fourth quarter to go up 35-14.
Senior Trevon Lusian had a 15-yard touchdown run, and senior David Bigaouette threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to junior Chandler Ross Jr.
Fitzgerald did connect on a short pass to Shipman that led to a 32-yard touchdown, but it wasn’t enough.
Senior Seth Bakken scored on a 51-yard run in the first quarter to make it 7-0 Shakopee, and Lusian followed with a 27-yard touchdown run. Bigaouette hit Ross Jr. on a 27-yard pass to make it 21-0.
Fitzgerald finished 4-for-14 for 117 yards, a touchdown and an interception and also carried the ball 12 times for 36 yards. Shipman had 22 carries for 84 yards and also had 32 receiving yards, and senior wide receiver Evan Hammonds had two receptions for 74 yards and two carries for 37 yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Hayden Sanders had 15 tackles, and senior defensive back Cameron Hammonds finished with 12 tackles. Senior linebacker Eric Bryant was next with eight tackles, and junior defensive lineman Daniel Walker had six tackles.
Senior linebacker Triston Sanchez and senior defensive end Charlie Hansen each had a half sack, and senior defensive tackle Gavin Rosstedt and senior defensive lineman Bud Stark each had a forced fumble.
Senior Myer Schmitz was 3-for-3 on extra points, and he also caught a pass for 11 yards and had a five-yard run.
Shakopee (6-2) was ranked No. 7 in the state in the final Associated Press Class 6A rankings.
Champlin Park had several seniors play in their final high school football game – Kai Frobenius Jr., Josh Strong, Edmund Ocansey, Armonne’ Nichols, Justin Yelegon, Jeff Walsh, Moua Vang, Deus Kalege, Jayden Rasmussen-Deyo, Tenicious Varney, Andrew Hennessy, Emmitt Russell, Sherif Bolarinwa, Nick Covey, DJ Myles, Robelle Robert, Elie Soumah, Kevin Leigh, Emmanuel Alabi, Aidan Schissel, Riley Ampig, Kahlil Kamara, Jackson Flett, Amos Guar, Isaiah Jones, TJ Scott, Lance Martin, Payton Gasser, Owen Dylong, Tyrique Givance, Dalton Keeler, Jack Prin, Bryant, Cam Hammonds, Evan Hammonds, Hansen, Rosstedt, Sanchez, Sanders, Schmitz, Shipman and Stark.
