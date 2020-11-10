Champlin Park football tied Totino-Grace in the second quarter before a kickoff return put the Rebels down for good in an eventual 29-21 loss.
The Rebels (2-3 overall) did erase an early 14-point deficit and also scored in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game with just over five minutes to go, but they just couldn’t take the lead or get the game into overtime.
A pass interference call in the end zone gave Champlin Park the ball on the 1-yard line on a drive in the fourth quarter. After a timeout with a fourth-and-goal, junior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald, who finished 12-for-25 for 204 yards and three touchdowns, connected with senior wide receiver Edmund Ocansey for a 1-yard touchdown on a fade, cutting the deficit to 29-21 with 5:17 to go.
The Rebels had two timeouts left and were hoping to get the ball again, but the Eagles (3-2) picked up three first downs to run out the clock.
Fitzgerald also connected with Ocansey on an 83-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter to cut the early deficit to 14-7, and he connected with senior wide receiver Evan Hammonds (five receptions, 85 yards) for a 17-yard touchdown pass 33 seconds before halftime.
But an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown by junior running back Hunter Karlson gave Totino-Grace a 21-14 lead at halftime.
The Eagles went up by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Kristoff Kowalkowski threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Karlson, and junior Connor Schusted ran in a two-point conversion.
Kowalkowski also connected with Karlson on a 45-yard touchdown pass and with junior Sam Fretheim on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Shipman led the Rebels on the ground with 13 carries for 70 yards. Fitzgerald added 41 rushing yards on nine carries. Senior wide receiver Sherif Bolarinwa added four receptions for 30 yards.
Champlin Park closes the regular season Nov. 11 against Maple Grove.
The 5AAAAAA section tournament information is expected to be released on Nov. 12. The first Quality Results Formula rankings were released on Nov. 9, and the Rebels are ranked 15th.
STMA (No. 2), Blaine (No. 6), Maple Grove (No. 7), Anoka (No. 24), Centennial (No. 17), Osseo (No. 14) and Forest Lake (No. 19) are in Champlin Park’s section.
The final game of the regular season could have boosted the Rebels’ section seed with the Crimson being ahead of them in the QRF rankings.
