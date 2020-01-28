Seniors Nicholas Stovall and Mikenna Fountain are all smiles after being crowned Champlin Park High School’s Snow Days king and queen. Family and friends rushed to congratulate the royal duo after a crowning ceremony inspired by Disney’s “Frozen.” Since this year’s theme was “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” king and queen nominees sifted through a cup of snow to see if they could find Olaf’s nose at the Jan. 28 pep fest. (Photo by Sophia Khori)