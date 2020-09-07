Eighth-grader Abby Hibbs is a year removed from qualifying for the Class 2A state meet in her first varsity season, and she started off 2020 strong Aug. 28 with a first-place finish in a triple dual against Blaine and Centennial.
Hibbs finished the course at Northwoods Park in Brooklyn Park in 20 minutes, 13 seconds to edge out Blaine’s junior varsity runner Anna Couwenhoven.
Ellie Grossman also finished well with a 10th-place race in 22:19. Maggie Grossman added a 12th-place finish in 22:19.
Centennial won the meet with wins over Blaine (21-38) and Champlin Park (20-40). Blaine defeated the Rebels 26-33.
Callie LaMott was 23rd in 24:45, and Melina Ung took 24th in 25:04. Cassidy Turner was 26th in 25:22.
Junior varsity runners were led by Sophie Grossman, who took 22nd in 22:40, and Ashlyn Murphy, who was 28th in 25:54.
The JV team lost 23-34 to Blaine but defeated Centennial 18-33.
Five of the top seven overall runners for the Rebels ran faster than 2019 this early in the season.
Ibarra leads the boys
Ethan Ibarra took fourth to lead the boys team in 18:02.
The boys lost 23-33 to Blaine and 19-36 to Centennial. Blaine defeated Centennial 27-28 to win the meet.
Kyle Ostendorf (19:12), Blake Olson (19:34), Garret Doty (19:36) and Isaac McKeon (19:39) all finished 11th to 14th for the varsity. Grayson Holtz (19:40) took 16th, and Caleb Ibarra (20:19) was 24th.
Ryan Kane led the JV with a 21st-place finish in 20:03, and Evan Gustafson (20:37) and Jonah Brizus (20:37) were 28th and 29th.
The boys JV fell 20-35 to Centennial and 26-31 to Blaine.
Six of the top nine runners for the boys ran faster than 2019 this early in the season.
