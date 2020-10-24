Champlin Park girls cross country had the closest runner to St. Michael-Albertvile junior Ali Weimer at the 5AA section championship Oct. 15 at Anoka High School.

Eighth-grader Abby Hibbs crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 53 seconds to take runner-up to Weimer (17:58). Hibbs was able to remain ahead of Osseo junior Alexa Davis and freshman Jules Davis who were third and fourth.

That finish would have gotten Hibbs to her second straight state tournament if there was one this season.

The Rebels ended up ninth as a team with a 235.

Sophomore Elise Oldroyd finished 31st in 20:32, and senior Ashlyn Murphy took 59th in 22:16. Sophomore Melina Ung was 63rd in 22:35, and seventh grader Joanna Lund was 80th in 23:30.

Two other finishers were seventh-grader Kylie Aswegan, who was 88th in 23:45, and freshman Lydia Lindell, who was 93rd in 24:40.

Boys take 12th overall

Champlin Park boys cross country finished 12th out of 16 teams at the 5AA section meet with a 337.

Junior Garret Doty finished 47th in 17:58 to lead the Rebels.

Sophomore Ethan Ibarra was 64th in 18:34, and junior Keegan Poston was 66th in 18:36.

Eighth grader Caleb Ibarra took 79th in 18:57, and senior Kyle Ostendorf was 81st in 19:00.

Junior Isaac McKeon (19:18) and senior Blake Olson (19:28) were 89th and 95th, respectively.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments