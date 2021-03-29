Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey earned a No. 5 seed in the 5AA section playoffs and traveled to fourth-seeded Rogers for the playoff opener.

The Rebels (6-13 overall) couldn’t get any offense going against the Royals and had their season come to a close in a 2-0 loss.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids did have 23 shots on goal, but Rogers sophomore goalie Alexa Backmann stopped all of those shots for the shutout.

Rebels’ senior goalie Camryn Mayer had 28 saves.

Mayer along with seniors forwards Erica Theisen, Dayna Carlson, Kyler Schack and Delaney Johnson and defensemen Alaina Hedlund and Abby Peterson all played in their final high school games.

But a large number of players are expected back next season including junior forwards Molly Terebayza, Brooke DelCastillo and Abby Ness, junior goalie Sam Boshea, sophomore defenseman Kylie Scott and sophomore forward Brooklyn Johnson.

