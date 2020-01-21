Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey had its three-game winning streak snapped against fifth-ranked Maple Grove in a 4-0 loss on Jan. 14.
The Rebels (12-8 overall, 7-4 conference) lost to the second-place Crimson (16-4-1, 9-1) for the second time this season in the Northwest Suburban Conference and also dropped a game to second-ranked and first-place Andover (19-1, 12-0).
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is tied for third with Blaine (12-7, 7-4) with 14 points., and the two teams play on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Rebels also still have conference games against Rogers (11-6-2, 6-5) and Centennial (10-9-1, 6-5), which are tied for fourth with 12 points.
Sixth-ranked Blake also still awaits on the nonconference schedule. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids was supposed to take on Blake on Jan. 17 but a snowstorm forced the game to be rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Junior forward Delaney Johnson and sophomore forwards Abby Ness and Molly Terebayza are the top points players on the team so far. Delaney Johnson had 16 goals and nine assists (25 points), and Ness has 14 goals and nine assists (23 points). Terebyaza has eight goals and 13 assists (21 points).
Senior forward Anna Beczkalo is next with three goals and 10 assists (13 points).
Senior goalie Elyia Johnson is 12-8 with 444 saves in 20 games. She has a 2.52 goals against average.
Maple Grove 4, Rebels 0
The Rebels had a strong first period against the Crimson on Jan. 14, as both teams finished with 10 shots a piece, but Maple Grove outshot Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 23-8 in the final two periods to earn the shutout.
There were four penalty kills by the Rebels, who went 0-for-2 on their own power play.
Senior forward Sam Nordtsrom scored the first goal for Maple Grove with an assist to junior forward and Quinnipiac recruit Tristana Tatur. Junior defenseman Jenna Timm scored early in the second period, and junior forward Lauren Stenslie scored the final two goals.
Elyia Johnson had 29 saves for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, and junior goalie Brooke Cassibo had 18 for the Crimson.
