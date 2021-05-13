Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey sophomores Brooklyn Johnson and Emma Olson were both key pieces in the Minnesota Prep Orange title in the Chipotle-USA Hockey Championships April 29 through May 3 in Denver, Colorado.
Johnson scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Steel City Selects (Pennsylvania) to help the Prep Orange claim the Tier II 16U 2A title on May 3.
Olson scored the equalizer in the third period and assisted on Johnson’s game-winning overtime goal.
Johnson also scored twice in a 4-1 win over Minnesota Prep Vegas on May 2. Olson scored another goal in a 3-0 win over Detroit Little Caesars in pool play on May 1.
The Prep Orange team fell 4-1 to the North Shore Hawks (Illinois) in the first game on April 29 but won the next five games.
Other wins included a 4-3 win in overtime after a shootout against the Bay State Breakers (Massachusetts) on April 30, and a 2-1 win over the North Shore Warhawks on May 2 to make the finals.
