Champlin Park senior Donovan Durand and sophomore Alain Pham both swam their season bests March 19 in the Class 2A state swimming finals at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Senior diver Garrett Phillips also advanced to state, but he didn’t compete in the Class 2A diving meet on March 18.
Durand closed his high school career in the 200-yard freestyle race, and he dropped .52 seconds to finish 17th overall in 1 minute, 45.44 seconds.
St. Cloud Tech senior Chris Morris won the state title in the event in 1:37.82, besting Maple Grove senior Jackson Brown (1:39.54).
Pham also ended his season on a high note for the Rebels. He dropped 1.18 seconds in the 500 free to finish 17th overall in 4:57.01.
Brown won the state title in that event in 4:28.81, beating out Rosemount junior Evan Kindseth (4:30.8).
