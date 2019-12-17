Champlin Park boys soccer earned two second-team All-State selections this season.
Senior midfielder Cullen McSweeney and freshman forward Leo Conneh both earned the honors.
It was the first time on the All-State list for both players, and Conneh was the only freshman named and just the second underclassmen with mostly juniors and seniors on the list.
