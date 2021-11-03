Champlin Park boys cross country is sending two individuals to the Class 3A state meet.
The Rebels finished fourth as a team Oct. 28 in the 5AAA section meet with a 100 at Anoka High School, behind state qualifiers Mounds View (40) and Roseville (54) and third-place finisher Maple Grove (79).
But sophomore Charles Hibbs and senior Garrett Doty finished 11th and 13th to get some of the final individual state qualifying spots to lead Champlin Park.
Hibbs finished in 16 minutes, 56.33 seconds, and Doty crossed the finish line in 17:00.97.
The other state qualifiers were Osseo sophomore Cade Sanvik, Irondale senior Feliz Ongera and Maple Grove freshman Gannon Farrens and senior Cody Kryzer.
Senior Jackson Milburn closed his high school career with a 17th-place finish in 17:07.86, and sophomore Ryan Kane was 22nd in 17:28.47. Senior Grayson Holtz closed his cross country career with a 37th-place finish in 18:22.8.
Senior Isaac McKeon also had his final high school race, taking 41st in 18:37.7, and eighth-grader Caleb Osterberg was 44th in 18:49.72.
Hibbs and Doty will be in a very tough state field Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
Minneapolis Southwest is ranked No. 1, and Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles is ranked second. Sub-16 minutes might be needed to medal.
