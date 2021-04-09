Champlin Park senior forward Francis Nwaokorie was named one of five finalists for the 2021 Mr. Basketball Award.
Nwaokorie joins Richfield’s Lamar Grayson, Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren, Waseca’s Andrew Morgan and Stewartville’s Will Tschetter as possible candidates to win the award.
Grayson, Holmgren and Morgan all still have high school games to play with teams in the state semifinals.
Nwaokorie, who had 31 points in the Class 4A state quarterfinal loss to Maple Grove on March 31, has been one of the top players for the Rebels all season.
He helped them start 21-0 to advance to state by averaging a double-double all season – 19.8 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
Nwaokorie was also a defensive presence this season with over 40 steals and 25 blocks. He also had over 100 offensive rebounds and was able to pass well inside with 2.2 assists per game.
Nwaokorie is going to play at NCAA Division I University of California-San Diego next season.
