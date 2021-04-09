p1 spt chp boysbb nwaokorie

Champlin Park senior Francis Nwaokorie is fouled inside on a shot in the first half March 31 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals against Maple Grove at Osseo High School. Nwaokorie finished with 31 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, but the Rebels fell 70-61.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Champlin Park senior forward Francis Nwaokorie was named one of five finalists for the 2021 Mr. Basketball Award.

Nwaokorie joins Richfield’s Lamar Grayson, Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren, Waseca’s Andrew Morgan and Stewartville’s Will Tschetter as possible candidates to win the award.

Grayson, Holmgren and Morgan all still have high school games to play with teams in the state semifinals.

Nwaokorie, who had 31 points in the Class 4A state quarterfinal loss to Maple Grove on March 31, has been one of the top players for the Rebels all season.

He helped them start 21-0 to advance to state by averaging a double-double all season – 19.8 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.

Nwaokorie was also a defensive presence this season with over 40 steals and 25 blocks. He also had over 100 offensive rebounds and was able to pass well inside with 2.2 assists per game.

Nwaokorie is going to play at NCAA Division I University of California-San Diego next season.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments