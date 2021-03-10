Champlin Park boys Alpine skiing finished 16th overall March 2 in the 7A section meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
The Rebels closed the 2021 season with an 82, besting 17th-place Anoka by three points.
Anthony Herlitz led the squad with a 51st-place finish in 1 minute, 25.13 seconds (40.55, 44.58), and Caden Edgett was 65th in 1:32.81 (50.3, 42.51).
Dane Germany finished 79th in 1:38.39 (52.79, 45.6), and Dominic Schmidt was 85th in 1:40.46 (52.93, 47.53) to finish the team scoring.
Sam Johnson took 90th in 1:44.16 (52.74, 51.42), and Jack Thomason was 106th in 2:23.09 (1:02.32, 1:20.77).
Stillwater won the team title with a 236, led by section champion Cash Jaeger (1:11.93).
Forest Lake’s Zach Trotto (second, 1:12.42), Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team’s Jacob McCarthy (third, 1:14.54), Chisago Lakes’ August Brown (fifth, 1:15.01), White Bear Lake’s Patrick Levins (sixth, 1:15.2) and White Bear Lake’s Garrett Thom (eighth, 1:15.55) made state as individuals.
