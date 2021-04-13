The cities of Champlin, Maple Grove, and Osseo have established curfews for tonight, April 13, until tomorrow morning.

The city of Champlin has a curfew in effect beginning Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. and ending 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.

Exceptions to this curfew will be made for those traveling to medical appointments or traveling to work, for law enforcement and emergency personnel, and for people fleeing dangerous situations. 

The city of Maple Grove declared an emergency curfew in effect from 10 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, April 13 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.

During the curfew, all persons must not travel, either on foot or in any vehicle or conveyance, on any public street or in any public place.

All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, Minnesota National Guard personnel, and members of the reporting media are exempt.

Individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are exempt.

The city of Osseo has also enacted a city-wide curfew. This curfew will for the next three days, Tuesday to Thursday, April 13 to 15.

The curfew will be in effect each day beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

The Osseo emergency and curfew will end at 6:00a.m. on Friday, April 16. If people have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the Osseo Police Department at 763-424-5444 or via Hennepin County Dispatch non-emergency at 952-258-5321

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments