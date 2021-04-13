The cities of Champlin, Maple Grove, and Osseo have established curfews for tonight, April 13, until tomorrow morning.
The city of Champlin has a curfew in effect beginning Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. and ending 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Exceptions to this curfew will be made for those traveling to medical appointments or traveling to work, for law enforcement and emergency personnel, and for people fleeing dangerous situations.
The city of Maple Grove declared an emergency curfew in effect from 10 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, April 13 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
During the curfew, all persons must not travel, either on foot or in any vehicle or conveyance, on any public street or in any public place.
All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, Minnesota National Guard personnel, and members of the reporting media are exempt.
Individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are exempt.
The city of Osseo has also enacted a city-wide curfew. This curfew will for the next three days, Tuesday to Thursday, April 13 to 15.
The curfew will be in effect each day beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.