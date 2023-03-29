On March 21, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that James Nyonteh, 42, of Champlin, was “indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on first-degree murder charges for brutally murdering his wife in a domestic-violence related homicide, which occurred March 28, 2022.”
The indictment came March 20, 2023, and listed four counts against Nyonteh — first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse, second-degree intentional murder, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was originally charged with second-degree murder- with intent/not premeditated in March 2022.
“Intimate partner violence is a pervasive crisis in our communities that requires a strong multifaceted response, including aggressive prosecution of those who inflict devastation on families and our community,” Moriarty said. “This is a horrific case and we will seek the maximum sentence possible.”
Nyonteh had been previously charged with second-degree murder and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office had filed notice of its intent to seek an aggravated, longer sentence than called for by the sentencing guidelines.
Aggravated sentencing is necessary because the victim in this case was treated with particular cruelty and was left in the front yard of a relative’s home where she had been living with her children and extended family, many of whom were inside the home at the time.
Nyonteh is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center with bail set at $2 million. His next court appearance is May 26 for an omnibus hearing.
