On March 21, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that James Nyonteh, 42, of Champlin, was “indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on first-degree murder charges for brutally murdering his wife in a domestic-violence related homicide, which occurred March 28, 2022.”

The indictment came March 20, 2023, and listed four counts against Nyonteh — first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse, second-degree intentional murder, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

