The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Anoka County Attorney’s Office recently charged Valentin V. Andonii, of Champlin, with one felony count of possessing a controlled substance without the appropriate stamp, label, or other indication that the controlled substance tax was paid on the product. Andonii was also charged with two additional felonies for possession and sale of marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinols.
According to the complaint, law enforcement officers seized 76,972 vape cartridges during the execution of a search warrant at Andonii’s residence. The complaint states that lab testing of the vapor products showed they contained a THC level of over 0.3%, making them a Schedule 1 controlled substance and subject to Minnesota’s Controlled Substance Tax. The complaint alleges that none of the seized products had a stamp, label, or other indication showing that Andonii had paid the controlled substance tax. According to the complaint, Andonii owes over $3 million in unpaid taxes.
“The Controlled Substance Tax law is a tool that the department and law enforcement can use to get illegal and harmful products off the streets,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “This tax charge should serve as a deterrent to anyone smuggling or selling illegal controlled substances in Minnesota. It shows that the state will use the full extent of the law in order to keep illegal vapor products off the market and keep Minnesotans safe and healthy.”
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.
