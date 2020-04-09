Kyle Randall, 31, of Champlin faces charges of insurance fraud and theft for submitting more than $22,000 worth of fictitious invoices for unsubstantiated medical treatment.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau received a report from Travelers Indemnity Company alleging that Randall and his wife had submitted fraudulent billing invoices for medical treatment.
According to the complaint, an employee of the Spot Spa Boutique told a special agent with the Fraud Bureau that Randall had sought craniosacral therapy after a car accident in December 2018. The employee said she had given Randall and his wife six treatments at the spa and in their home, for which they were invoiced once for $770.
The employee said she did not send the additional 18 invoices Randall had submitted to Travelers, nor had she provided the treatment.
According to the complaint, during a voluntary interview, Randall allegedly admitted to the agent that he falsified most of the invoices he submitted to Travelers by altering the original invoice.
Randall’s computer and cellphone were taken and analyzed. The computer allegedly contained the false invoices, along with email correspondence with Travelers.
If convicted, Randall could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail or a $20,000 fine for the felony crimes.
