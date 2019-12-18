Early this week, the Champlin Parks and Public Works crews flooded the park system’s ice rinks.
City staff plans to open the warming houses at each rink on the evening of Dec. 18, weather and ice conditions permitting.
Outdoor skating opportunities will be available to the Champlin community at Richardson 9302 Colburn Street), Brittany (11005 Brittany Drive), Andrews (7200 117th Avenue North), Northland (8001 114th Avenue North), and Charest/Woodlawn (11217 Independence Avenue North) Parks for the winter skating season.
