The Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., will be partially opening soon.

On Monday, July 6, the rink portion of the building will be to private user groups. These groups will need to follow guidance for social distancing in youth sports and the Minnesota Hockey return to play policies.

The community rooms at the forum will remain closed until further notice.

To rent ice time or to ask additional questions, contact Nick Powell at 763-923-7132.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments