The Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., will be partially opening soon.
On Monday, July 6, the rink portion of the building will be to private user groups. These groups will need to follow guidance for social distancing in youth sports and the Minnesota Hockey return to play policies.
The community rooms at the forum will remain closed until further notice.
To rent ice time or to ask additional questions, contact Nick Powell at 763-923-7132.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.