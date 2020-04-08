All Champlin City Council meetings, during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be broadcast online.
The City Council meetings will be limited to items requiring immediate action to reduce the number of people required to attend.
The public is encouraged to send any comments or questions regarding agenda items to email@ci.champlin.mn.us in advance of the meeting. People can view the agenda online (typically posted the Friday before the meeting) at ci.champlin.mn.us/events/
City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the Month at 7 p.m. and are broadcast live at qctv.org/champlin/
On another note, both Mississippi Point Park and Galloway Park are closed due to flooding along the Mississippi River. The parks are closed until further notice.
