The Champlin Police Department has announced that Night to Unite has been canceled for 2020. This event had been previously postponed from Aug. 6 until Oct. 6.
“With the evolving difficulties brought on by COVID-19, the city is prioritizing the health and safety of this community by choosing to cancel,” the department said on its Facebook page. “This was a very difficult decision to make, as we at the police department truly value and cherish our relationship with our neighbors and friends. If you choose to get together with your neighbors anyway, that is fine, we just ask that you do so safely.”
Champlin police promises to help make 2021 a monumental year of celebration, for both this city and for the entire global community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.