Champlin Park and Recreation has made some changes to its youth recreation programming. All of the summer programs that were previously published in the Spring Brochure have been canceled, as to follow the current guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health during this COVID-19 period of time.
These cancellation include t-ball and tennis lessons due to start the week of June 15 and soccer and basketball scheduled to start July 22. Full refunds will be issued. These cancellations happened both because of the timing of the programs and because of the number of staff and children that will now be allowed to participate in each program.
Champlin Parks Recreation is working to create limited, modified youth rec programs in early July, if circumstances permit. Watch the city’s website and Facebook page in the coming weeks for an electronic Summer Brochure and registration information.
