Thinking about having a movie night this weekend? The Champlin Mann Theatre has you covered.
All Mann Theatres will be offering curbside popcorn Saturday, April 25, from noon to 7 p.m. Customers can get a free family popcorn when they purchase a $25 gift card. Or, customers can buy a family popcorn for $15.
Ten percent of the profits will be donated to Greater Twin Cities COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Minnesota.
The Champlin Mann Theatre is located at 11500 Theatre Drive.
