Champlin author’s book named finalist in 30th Annual Midwest Book Awards

“For Love of a River: The Minnesota” by Darby Nelson and published by Beaver’s Pond Press, has been named a finalist in the Nature category of the 30th annual Midwest Book Awards. The awards program, which is organized by the Midwest Independent Publishers Association (MiPA), recognizes quality in independent publishing in the Midwest.
Darby, a Champlin resident, is biology professor emeritus at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. He served three terms in the Minnesota Legislature and was a charter member of the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.
His love affair with the Minnesota River began at the age of six when he and his family moved to the river town of Morton. Now, with an ecologist’s lens and a lifelong appreciation for wild and scenic places, he has composed a compelling biography of the river.
To gain an appreciation for the vastness and diversity of the region, Darby and his wife, Geri, paddled all the way from the river’s source near the Minnesota–South Dakota border to its confluence with the Mississippi in the Twin Cities. “For Love of a River: The Minnesota” recounts their paddling adventures and addresses topics as diverse as geological history, early and modern agriculture, citizen advocacy, water-quality challenges and solutions, river-based recreation, dams and dam removal, prairie pothole lakes, the river’s rich diversity of plant and animal life, and the Dakota–US War. The book includes maps of the basin’s historical sites, highways, and geographical features; an eight-page insert of photographs; beautiful, hand-drawn illustrations; and a glossary of Dakota language words.
The 30th annual Midwest Book Awards was open to books published and copyrighted in 2019 in MiPA’s 12-state Midwestern region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
This year’s competition garnered 221 entries in 31 categories, which were judged by a panel of 99 librarians and booksellers from every state in MiPA’s region.
Typically, an awards gala is held in Minneapolis to announce the winners, but this year, due to travel and shelter-in-place restrictions from COVID-19, winners will be announced during a free, online watch party on Facebook set for June 27 at 7 p.m., with book prizes for attendees and a special segment by independent booksellers throughout the Midwest on how to support them during these challenging times.
For a complete list of finalists, visit mipa.org/midwest-book-awards. Follow @MIPAMidwestBookAwards on Facebook for updates on how to join the event on June 27.
