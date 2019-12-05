The city of Champlin is currently accepting applications to serve on the Environmental Resources Commission, Park and Recreation Commission and Planning Commission.
The Environmental Resources Commission meets the first Monday of the month, the Park and Recreation Commission meets the first Tuesday of the month and the Planning Commission meets the third Monday of the month.
According to the city’s website, the mission of the Environmental Resources Commission is to research and report results to the community and city council on the effective conservation and the efficient use of natural resources and provide education and information related to solid waste disposal.
The Champlin Park and Recreation Commission is a nine member citizens’ commission appointed by the city council. The commission reviews all residential development proposals for park dedication requirements, reviews recreational programs, and determines long-range planning objectives for park acquisition and development, the city of Champlin website states.
The Planning Commission is the planning agency for the city of Champlin and has powers and duties as provided in Minnesota State Statutes, Chapter 462, according to the city’s website. It is an advisory commission to the city council, and the commission holds public hearings as required in the Champlin Zoning Ordinance, Subdivision Ordinance and Minnesota State Statutes.
More information and an application to join each commission is posted on the city of Champlin website at ci.champlin.mn.us/17681-2.
Contact the city clerk with any questions about applying to serve on a city commission at clerk@ci.champlin.mn.us or 763-923-7111.
-Information compiled by Sophia Khori
