Chalkfest back in Maple Grove June 11, 12

The seventh annual Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes and mural tour is happening Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes, presented by Kimco Realty, is a free, two-day street art festival with entertainment, food, and family fun. The event features sidewalk chalk art by professionals, amateurs and art enthusiasts from across the world.
The event will feature sidewalk chalk art by more than 40 professionals, amateurs and art enthusiasts from around the world and as far away as Mexico, Ukraine and Colombia. Main Street Arbor Lakes is transformed into a street art gallery open for public viewing and the opportunity to vote for your favorite professional artist to win the People’s Choice Award.
Public chalking areas will be provided too, so bring that creativity along. All levels and ages welcome.
Sign up as an Emerging Artist to create art on Main Street. The Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes jury will be awarding first, second and third place ribbons each for: Emerging Artist winners under 18 years of age and over 18 years of age.
Back by popular demand is the Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes Mural Tour. Sixteen sites were chosen in and around Arbor Lakes to place 8’ x 8’ murals painted by Chalkfest artists. People will be able view the murals at their leisure anytime from May 27 to July 17.
People have expressed an interest in purchasing the murals. Chalkfest has created a Mural Tour Auction and people can place a bid on their favorite mural by visiting the Chalkfest site and clicking on the green Mural Tour Auction button on the Chalkfest website.
Chalkfest arts can be found on Main Street between Arbor Lakes Parkway and Elm Creek Boulevard in Maple Grove.
