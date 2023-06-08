Chalkfest back in Maple Grove June 10, 11

(Photo courtesy of Chalkfest Maple Grove)

The eighth annual Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes and mural tour is happening Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. 

The eighth annual Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes and mural tour is happening Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Chalkfest is a free, two-day street art festival with entertainment, food, and family fun. The event features sidewalk chalk art by professionals, amateurs and art enthusiasts from across the world.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments