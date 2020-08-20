Central Park improvements underway in Albertville

Construction of improvements to 58th Street and  Central Park in Albertville are underway, including construction of a new parking lot for the park. All park and field users are asked to park in the public parking lot on 57th Street located between St. Albert’s Church and the Albertville Fire Hall. It is anticipated the new parking lot will be completed by mid-October.

