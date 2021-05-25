At the April 8 meeting, the Central Minnesota Arts Board (CMAB) awarded $22,500 in Arts Scholarships to fifteen students. The Student Arts Scholarship Program is designed to support individuals entering or enrolled in an accredited institution and who are pursuing undergraduate degrees in the arts.
Applicants are eligible to receive up to four Student Arts Scholarships in a lifetime.
A panel of volunteer artists, arts professionals and educators evaluate each applicant according to established criteria. The CMAB directors received the recommendation from the panel and awarded funding to applicants that scored the highest.
The following young artists from St. Michael were awarded.
Megan Otte received a $1,500 Student Arts Scholarship Interior Design at University of Wisconsin Stout, Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Samantha Brown received a $1,500 Student Arts Scholarship Technical Theatre at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Anoka.
