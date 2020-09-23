Those who have yet to respond to the U.S. Census have until Sept. 30 to be counted.
Every 10 years, the U.S. population is tallied to establish federal funding for things like hospitals, schools, roads and bridges.
The census also determines representation in government, with the U.S. House of Representatives proportioned based on state populations. Those working to maximize census participation have warned that a House seat is at stake for Minnesota.
This year, for the first time, census forms can be completed online, at my2020census.gov.
The deadline to complete the population count was previously Oct. 31, but in August, the Trump administration moved it up a month. In a statement announcing the move, U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham wrote that the agency would be speeding up the count without sacrificing completeness.
“Under this plan, the Census Bureau intends to meet a similar level of household responses as collected in prior censuses, including outreach to hard-to-count communities,” Dillingham stated.
A federal court battle to reinstate the previous deadline has been underway. Those urging for the restoration of the Oct. 31 deadline include Gov. Tim Walz, who sent a letter to the Census Bureau last week outlining the potential consequences he sees in maintaining the Sept. 30 deadline.
“Shutting down the census early,” Walz wrote, “will likely mean an incomplete and inaccurate count, especially of those Minnesotans who are members of historically undercounted communities including people of color, Tribal nations, young adults, and children under the age of five.”
