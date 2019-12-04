Style expert George Brescia, author of the book “Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life” visits Maple Grove to offer his style advice at Mainstream Boutique, 15501 Grove Circle, for a special event Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Brescia has helped everyone from Broadway actresses to hipster farmers look amazing and feel more confident simply by changing what they wear. His book explores the direct connection between what you wear and how you feel.
He does regular red carpet commentary and fashion and trend reporting for CBS, ABC, NBC and FOX. His early career included 25 years working with top names in fashion, from Ralph Lauren to Donna Karan and Tommy Hilfiger.
“We are delighted to welcome George to Maple Grove to meet our customers and members of our community and share his insights to strengthen, empower and celebrate women,” said Katy Kramp, Mainstream Boutique Maple Grove.
For more than 20 years Mainstream Boutique has been offering women unique fashion choices to build self-confidence. Their franchise store model offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to make a difference in their communities by building a thriving business and supporting local organizations and causes important to their customers.
To learn more, visit mainstreamboutique.com.
