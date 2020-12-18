Join in a virtual celebration at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, to honor outgoing members of the Corcoran City Council. Virtual guests may share kind words for Mayor Ron Thomas, Councilmember Brian Lother and Councilmember Tom Anderson for their service and dedication to the residents and the betterment of the Corcoran community.

Those who are unable to attend and would like to share are encouraged to e-mail kind words and comments to City Administrator Brad Martens at bmartens@ci.corcoran.mn.us.

The event will be held on the platform Zoom. Join the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/89596707456. Dial by location: Number - 312-626-6799 US (Chicago) Meeting ID - 895 9670 7456.

