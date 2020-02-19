Last week on Valentine’s Day, five couples living at Benedictine Senior Living at Steeple Pointe in Osseo were treated to a special brunch. The couples, in total, have been married for 319 years. Two of the couples have been married for more than 70 years. One couple has been married for 65 years, and the two other couples have been married for 55-plus years. Their meal featured mimosas or juice, potatoes, ham, quiche, French toast sticks, carrots, bun and a fruit cup. There was even dessert — chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies and pinafores.

