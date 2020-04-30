A Maple Grove resident was able to celebrate her 90th birthday in a very special way.
Jean Griswold, a resident at BeeHive Homes of Maple Grove, was able to spend part of the afternoon of her birthday in the sunshine while receiving birthday wishes from family, friends and neighbors.
At 3 p.m. on April 22, a parade of cars and a Maple Grove fire truck circled around the back of the building. People in the cars honked horns, waved, said happy birthday and held up birthday signs. Around 30 cars showed up for Jean’s special day.
Ioana Childs, owner and housing director at BeeHive Homes of Maple Grove, said she had reached out to Cross Winds Church and Nextdoor to spread the word of Jean’s birthday and the drive-by parade.
Family members and friends stopped by outside were able to say hello and sing her happy birthday to her from a distance.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.