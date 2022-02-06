Celebrate Winterfest at St. Michael Catholic Church

Sorry, an error occurred.
(Photo courtesy of St. Michael Catholic Church)
Join St. Michael Catholic Church at its annual Winterfest Feb. 19-20.
It’s time to kick those midwinter blues at the annual St. Michael Catholic Church Winterfest, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20, located at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Parkway NE.
Winterfest is a two-day celebration raising money for youth activities and other programs. Join in for family fun, food and chances to win prizes.
Tickets for the main raffle are just $10 each for a chance at a $1,500 grand prize, a new self-propelled snow blower or two additional cash prizes of $500 and $250.
Raffle tickets and delicious baked goods will be for sale after Saturday evening and Sunday morning Masses.
Saturday, Feb. 19
• Spaghetti dinner after the 5 p.m. Mass in the gathering space.
• Bake sale opens and raffle tickets are for sale.
• Euchre and 500 card tournament after dinner around 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
• Bake sale and raffle open after morning mass. Raffle tickets are for sale until 3 p.m.
• Bingo and meat raffles begin at 1:30 p.m. in the gathering space.
• Food and refreshments will be available.
• Main raffle drawing scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Raffle participants do not need to be present to win.
A complete event schedule, including all weekend mass times, is available at stmcatholicchurch.org. Call the parish office at 763-497-2745 with questions.
