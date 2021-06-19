Summer is coming, and it’s time to get outside. Join neighbors at Boerboom Memorial Park, 416 Central Ave. in Osseo, on Tuesday evenings in June, July, and August for these all-ages concerts, performances, and movie screenings.
Look for a different food truck to be on hand each week.
All concerts and presentations start at 7 p.m., and movies begin at dusk.
On June 22, the Raptor Center will visit. After the presentation, a screening of the animated film “The Croods: A New Age” begins around 9 p.m.
On June 29, the band Bluedog will perform its native blues sounds. After the band, a screening of the film “The Fantastic Pet” begins around 9 p.m.
The band Penny Lane, a local tribute band, will perform on July 6. The movie “Dolittle” will be shown at 9 p.m.
On July 13, the Teddy Bear Band will perform children’s songs. The movie “Onward” will follow at 9 p.m. The Osseo Farmers Market also starts for the season. Come early to check out the goodies from 3 to 7 p.m. July 13.
The band Beyond the Trees performs on July 20. The movie “The Secret Garden” will follow at 8:55 p.m.
The following week, July 27, the band Led Penny will perform. Watch the film “Cats and Dogs: Paws Unite” at 8:45 p.m.
Night to Unite will be Aug. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. This year there will only be neighborhood block parties.
The following week, Aug. 10, the Classic Big Band will perform. The movie “Camp Arrowhead” will be shown at 8:30 p.m.
The Spark School will showcase its student performances Aug. 17. There will be no movie this week.
The season concludes on Aug. 24 with performances by Yellow Tree Theatre and a showing of “Wonder Woman” at 8 p.m.
The concert rain date is Aug. 31
For weather-related cancellations and other event announcements, follow Osseo on Facebook (@DiscoverOsseo) or Twitter (@CityofOsseo), or call the city’s weather emergency hotline at 763-425-7669.
The summer concert series are presented by donors: the city of Osseo, OMGHA, Osseo Lions Club, Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, and the Northwest Area Jaycees. For more information on how to support the summer event series, visit discoverosseo.com/donate or call 763-425-2624.
